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Laundry alchemy by jeneurell
Photo 2096

Laundry alchemy

Mixing up some chemicals for cyanotype. The laundry is next to my studio which is a good thing. The yellowish powder is Ferric ammonium citrate and the red one is Potassium ferricyanide.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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