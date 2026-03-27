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Previous
Photo 2096
Laundry alchemy
Mixing up some chemicals for cyanotype. The laundry is next to my studio which is a good thing. The yellowish powder is Ferric ammonium citrate and the red one is Potassium ferricyanide.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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365
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realme 5 Pro
Taken
26th March 2026 10:28am
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