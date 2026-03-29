Cyanotypes

Some asked what I was doing with the chemicals in my laundry, so here are todays results. I have made cyanotypes from some photos taken in 2003 when we were sailing across the Pacific. They are for an artist book which will record the roughly three week passage. The photos were taken with my first digital camera, a NikonE5700. I made negatives from them and printed the negatives out on transparencies. I am trying to get the cyanotypes all the same, but even using the same paper, same chemicals and exposing for 4 minutes in a UV light box - there are a number of different shades of blue! Some will need to be done again, but most are probably usuable.