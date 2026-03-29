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Cyanotypes by jeneurell
Photo 2097

Cyanotypes

Some asked what I was doing with the chemicals in my laundry, so here are todays results. I have made cyanotypes from some photos taken in 2003 when we were sailing across the Pacific. They are for an artist book which will record the roughly three week passage. The photos were taken with my first digital camera, a NikonE5700. I made negatives from them and printed the negatives out on transparencies. I am trying to get the cyanotypes all the same, but even using the same paper, same chemicals and exposing for 4 minutes in a UV light box - there are a number of different shades of blue! Some will need to be done again, but most are probably usuable.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Wow - that looks quite fabulous!
March 29th, 2026  
narayani ace
They’re fabulous! I think a little variety in the shades of blue is a good thing.
March 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look fabulous. You have been busy.
March 29th, 2026  
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