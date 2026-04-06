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Reflections at the Lilyponds. by jeneurell
Photo 2103

Reflections at the Lilyponds.

6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Boxplayer ace
Lovely lighting on this scene
April 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
April 6th, 2026  
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