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Light and shade by jeneurell
Photo 2105

Light and shade

I was rather enjoying the patterns of light and shade while having lunch today. We had to go to Nambour to pick up some bits for John's motorbike, so were actually having lunch in a busy shopping centre - but this was our view from the verandah.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I get fascinated by tree shadows
April 8th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely view
April 8th, 2026  
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