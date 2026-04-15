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Previous
Photo 2112
Setting sun and smoke from Dulong.
The smoke is from controlled burns in the Mapleton National Park while the weather is mild. The colour is coming from the sun. Through my sunglasses the sun looked bright red, but the phone saw it differently.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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365
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realme 5 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 4:50pm
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narayani
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It still looks quite striking without the sunglasses
April 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh that's a lot of smoke
April 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
April 15th, 2026
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