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Setting sun and smoke from Dulong. by jeneurell
Photo 2112

Setting sun and smoke from Dulong.

The smoke is from controlled burns in the Mapleton National Park while the weather is mild. The colour is coming from the sun. Through my sunglasses the sun looked bright red, but the phone saw it differently.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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narayani ace
It still looks quite striking without the sunglasses
April 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's a lot of smoke
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2026  
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