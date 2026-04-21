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Previous
Photo 2118
Patterned sunlight
The water drops are actually on the back side of the leaf. I liked how the sun was filtering through them.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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nikond800
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Diana
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Fabulous capture and colours.
April 21st, 2026
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