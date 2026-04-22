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Self portrait by jeneurell
Photo 2119

Self portrait

Today I needed a head and shoulders shot to send off with some artwork for an exhibition. Taking my own turned out to be quite and event - make up, trying different clothes, setting up the tripod - and finding the self-timer on the Canon 5D. Since I had my cataracts done last year I'd not needed glasses - and any decent shot of me showed me wearing glasses. Even with these shots I kept forgetting I had my reading glasses on to review the shots so I had more photos with my glasses on! Somewhere along the way I took this one and rather liked it as I don't see myself from this angle normally.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Impressive
April 22nd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Nice thoughtful self portrait
April 22nd, 2026  
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