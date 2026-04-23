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Book of Butterflies by jeneurell
Photo 2120

Book of Butterflies

My Book of Butterflies is finished and I must say I am quite happy with it. The butterflies are all cyanotype, but the text on the cover is a linoprint.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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