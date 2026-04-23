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Photo 2120
Book of Butterflies
My Book of Butterflies is finished and I must say I am quite happy with it. The butterflies are all cyanotype, but the text on the cover is a linoprint.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd April 2026 9:58am
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