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The piano by jeneurell
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The piano

Today I had a good look into my piano. The E key near middle C doesn't work at all so it is very annoying. I play a few things that I just ignore (or imagine) the note but there is a lot of music that really needs that E. I can see that some bridle straps are broken, but have yet to find out how much it will cost to replace them. At least the piano got a good clean up today inside and out. I also stumbled across a serial number which indicated that it was made in 1911. It was my mother's piano and 1911 was also the year she was born
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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