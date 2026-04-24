The piano

Today I had a good look into my piano. The E key near middle C doesn't work at all so it is very annoying. I play a few things that I just ignore (or imagine) the note but there is a lot of music that really needs that E. I can see that some bridle straps are broken, but have yet to find out how much it will cost to replace them. At least the piano got a good clean up today inside and out. I also stumbled across a serial number which indicated that it was made in 1911. It was my mother's piano and 1911 was also the year she was born