Noon Sight

My second book for the Narratives exhibition is finished - and just in time as I have to submit them on Tuesday. I've made cyanotypes of photographs that I took with my first digital camera as we crossed the Pacific from The Galapagos to The Marquesas in 2003. It was our longest sail - about 3 weeks and although we set of with a fair bit of trepidation we needn't have worried - about all that happened on that cruise was that the bananas ripened. Traditionally sailors took a sextant sight at noon. With GPS it was no longer necessary, but I still diligently recorded our position at noon and took a photograph rather than sextant sight.