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Previous
Photo 2165
Mapleton Lilyponds
Visits to doctors and the bakery culminated in a walk around the Lilyponds - and what a beautiful day it was to do it.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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