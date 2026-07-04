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Pitcher plants by jeneurell
Photo 2166

Pitcher plants

I really don't know what it is called. It is not my plant - I am minding it while my neighbours are away so it is residing in my sunroom for 6 weeks.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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