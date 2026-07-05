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The market by jeneurell
Photo 2167

The market

It was Family Day for the Gaatha markets today, and what a beautiful day for the event. My son and his wife have one of those stalls so we drove down to Caloundra to catch up with them.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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