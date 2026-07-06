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In amongst the flowers by jeneurell
Photo 2168

In amongst the flowers

I don't know what the flowers are, but this little bird was quite happy to take a stroll through them.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture of the moorhen.
July 7th, 2026  
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