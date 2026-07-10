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Previous
Photo 2170
Wingspan
We have a few visitors for the weekend. My son Louis and grandson sorting out the mysteries of Wingspan.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Jennifer Eurell
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@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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They look very intent
July 10th, 2026
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