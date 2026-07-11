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Mapleton National Park by jeneurell
Photo 2171

Mapleton National Park

With plenty of rain lately there is a lovely lush cover of bracken under the trees. I took this next to the picnic area where we went for lunch today.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I love the light on the ferns.
July 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2026  
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