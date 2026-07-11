Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2171
Mapleton National Park
With plenty of rain lately there is a lovely lush cover of bracken under the trees. I took this next to the picnic area where we went for lunch today.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2546
photos
68
followers
76
following
594% complete
View this month »
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Latest from all albums
2165
2166
2167
262
2168
2169
2170
2171
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I love the light on the ferns.
July 11th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2026
narayani
ace
Beautiful!
July 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close