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The Edge by jeneurell
Photo 2175

The Edge

This restaurant is at Montville - about half way between 'art' and home. I'd say it is probably obvious why it is called The Edge.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning view, it looks like a fabulous place to linger longer.
July 22nd, 2026  
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