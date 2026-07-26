RACQ to the rescue

I had a bit of an adventure on my way home from a trip to Bunnings after my uke session today. I was driving along the river and totally blinded by the setting sun as I came around a curve - couldn't see a thing! Result was that I hit the curb and that damaged and deflated a tyre. The sun had set by the time the RACQ man arrived, but I must say he was very quick, pleasant and efficient when it came to changing a tyre. My husband has ordered an electric car - wondering what would happen in the same circumstances as it will have no spare tyre.