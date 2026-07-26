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RACQ to the rescue by jeneurell
Photo 2177

RACQ to the rescue

I had a bit of an adventure on my way home from a trip to Bunnings after my uke session today. I was driving along the river and totally blinded by the setting sun as I came around a curve - couldn't see a thing! Result was that I hit the curb and that damaged and deflated a tyre. The sun had set by the time the RACQ man arrived, but I must say he was very quick, pleasant and efficient when it came to changing a tyre. My husband has ordered an electric car - wondering what would happen in the same circumstances as it will have no spare tyre.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Beverley ace
thankfully help came quickly...
July 26th, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice shot of your adventure. Why wouldn’t an electric car have a spare tyre?
July 26th, 2026  
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