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Choko and pumpkin by jeneurell
Photo 2179

Choko and pumpkin

Both of these were given to us by friends who can obviously garden a lot better than we can. Not that I need to grow chokoes.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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