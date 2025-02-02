Al fresco by jeneurell
1 / 365

Al fresco

It is always a treat to go around our friends Chris and Waynes as their house is perched on a hill with a view down the valley. And, they are always good for a cup of tea.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a perfect spot sit and have a cuppa and scones.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact