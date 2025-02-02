Sign up
1 / 365
Al fresco
It is always a treat to go around our friends Chris and Waynes as their house is perched on a hill with a view down the valley. And, they are always good for a cup of tea.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2049
photos
46
followers
65
following
1
Latest from all albums
1849
194
1850
1851
195
1
196
1852
Tags
24-70mm
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
,
for2025
Babs
ace
What a perfect spot sit and have a cuppa and scones.
February 2nd, 2025
