6 / 365
Around the block - the face
I must have passed this face on a telegraph pole dozens of times - just didn't see it. I did laugh when I did. How could I miss it? We would pass it on our morning walk.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
blackandwhite
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
,
for2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, it is so beautifully made!
February 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fun find
February 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun shot!
February 6th, 2025
