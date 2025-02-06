Previous
Around the block - the face by jeneurell
6 / 365

Around the block - the face

I must have passed this face on a telegraph pole dozens of times - just didn't see it. I did laugh when I did. How could I miss it? We would pass it on our morning walk.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, it is so beautifully made!
February 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fun find
February 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun shot!
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact