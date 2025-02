John on his morning walk

We don't always got for a walk - but sometimes we do. It is about 1.5 kms around the block and this is just on the footpath where it descends down to the Lilyponds. The walk goes past houses, then rainforesty bushland, past the Mens Shed, and then through the Lilyponds, or past our local shops and post office - then home. It is an easy walk.