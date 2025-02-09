Previous
Around the block - Home sweet home by jeneurell
9 / 365

Around the block - Home sweet home

Our house on the block. I rather like how I can fit the whole house and garage in with the 16-35mm lens. Should use it more often!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana
How fabulous it looks, so neat and tidy.
February 9th, 2025  
John Falconer
Nicely done in black and white. Did you use a tripod.
February 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely!
February 9th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
@johnfalconer No, it was hand held. I took it on f9, 1/500, and ISO400.
February 9th, 2025  
