Previous
9 / 365
Around the block - Home sweet home
Our house on the block. I rather like how I can fit the whole house and garage in with the 16-35mm lens. Should use it more often!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
4
1
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2064
photos
48
followers
66
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tags
blackandwhite
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
,
for2025
,
16-25mm
Diana
How fabulous it looks, so neat and tidy.
February 9th, 2025
John Falconer
Nicely done in black and white. Did you use a tripod.
February 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Lovely!
February 9th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
@johnfalconer
No, it was hand held. I took it on f9, 1/500, and ISO400.
February 9th, 2025
