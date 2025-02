Vintage - Pentax Spotmatic

I bought the Pentax Spotmatic for my husband around 1968 before we were married. It wasn't new then either as I bought it from a pawnbroker. We used it for many years, but bouncing around outback Australia in the back of a Landrover, followed by life on a yacht in the Tropics wasn't good for it so fungus took hold in the lens. Whether the camera still operates I don't know. It was replaced by a Pentax K1000 in 1990.