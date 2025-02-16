Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
15 / 365
Perspective in black and white
I couldn't resist a perspective shot of the benches at the Kempsey Showground.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2073
photos
51
followers
68
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
1859
11
1860
12
13
14
1861
15
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Taken
16th February 2025 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
phonephoto
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Great choice, Jennifer!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close