Perspective in black and white by jeneurell
15 / 365

Perspective in black and white

I couldn't resist a perspective shot of the benches at the Kempsey Showground.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Barb
Great choice, Jennifer!
February 18th, 2025  
