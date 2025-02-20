Sign up
19 / 365
View from the kitchen
The framed view from the unit we are staying in is lovely, but does loose a lot in black and white. The main thing that is lost is the view and the blue of the bay.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
nsw
,
phonephoto
,
for2025
Issi Bannerman
Looks like a lovely view from your kitchen!
February 20th, 2025
Diana
What a wonderful view you have, pity it is not in colour ;-)
February 20th, 2025
