View from the kitchen by jeneurell
19 / 365

View from the kitchen

The framed view from the unit we are staying in is lovely, but does loose a lot in black and white. The main thing that is lost is the view and the blue of the bay.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like a lovely view from your kitchen!
February 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a wonderful view you have, pity it is not in colour ;-)
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
