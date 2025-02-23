Previous
FOR Shape by jeneurell
22 / 365

FOR Shape

The lovely shapes of the shade sails at the Bungendore Showground. Large too - that is quite a large campervan parked under them.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details

Diana ace
They look amazing, great shapes and capture.
February 23rd, 2025  
