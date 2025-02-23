Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
FOR Shape
The lovely shapes of the shade sails at the Bungendore Showground. Large too - that is quite a large campervan parked under them.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
phonephoto
,
for2025
Diana
ace
They look amazing, great shapes and capture.
February 23rd, 2025
