Previous
FOR Kitchen by jeneurell
24 / 365

FOR Kitchen

Breakfast for everyone - including the dog. These old tins were found in a Bungendore antique shop.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What fabulous tins, I love the dog tin!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact