Previous
28 / 365
Mapleton Lilyponds
Straight out of camera. Canon5d Mk III, 24-105mm lens. f16, iso 250. Just glassy this afternoon - the building in the back is the local fish and chip shop.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2163
photos
52
followers
64
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1919
212
1920
213
1921
1922
27
28
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th July 2025 4:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
scenery
,
mapleton
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
,
b2b-1
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 29th, 2025
