Changing eyes

There are two things changing in my eyes. The slightly bloodshot look is from cataract operations in the last few weeks. The new lenses in my eyes means I can now see a lot better and dont need to wear glasses. The second thing that has changed over the year is the colour. When I was a child my eyes were dark brown. As an adult they tended to be a lighter brown, but I can see now I'm in my 80s that the brown is receding and they could be classed as hazel eyes. My father had hazel eyes, but my mother had big brown eyes that people commented on when she was young. By the time she was in her late 80s they were blue. I wonder if mine go blue too?
Diana ace
Such a fascinating image and narrative. They definitely have a blue tinge with a touch of hazel.
August 23rd, 2025  
narayani ace
I can see blue
August 23rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
I can see some blue.
Glad you cans see more clearly too :)
August 23rd, 2025  
