Me at the dairy
John took the photo of me with the cows - but Befunky did the editing. I used the Befunky Ink Wash and it worked really nicely. I also like how it makes me look about 40 years younger!
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
September 5th, 2025
