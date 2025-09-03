Previous
Wisteria kaleidoscope by jeneurell
33 / 365

Wisteria kaleidoscope

It is probably a 'double mirror reverse' rather than a kaleidoscope.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

Such a beautiful frame filler.
September 6th, 2025  
gorgeous light and colour :)
September 6th, 2025  
