Previous
Lavender in vase by jeneurell
37 / 365

Lavender in vase

I was aiming for a Matisse effect, but along the way I tried the 'craquelture' filter in Photoshop and ended up with a tapestry sort of effect.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact