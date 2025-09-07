Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
37 / 365
Lavender in vase
I was aiming for a Matisse effect, but along the way I tried the 'craquelture' filter in Photoshop and ended up with a tapestry sort of effect.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2199
photos
53
followers
65
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Latest from all albums
34
1942
35
1943
1944
36
1945
37
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
filter
,
nikond800
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close