38 / 365
Abstract
An abstract for abstract-92. Maybe I should do a painting of it.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
abstract
,
challenge
,
canon5d
,
abstract-92
narayani
ace
Lovely colours
October 23rd, 2025
