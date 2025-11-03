For Let's Engage challenge. Monday: reflections

I rather liked the idea of my clothesline reflecting in my laundry window especially on a Monday which was traditionally washing day. It's is quite funny really, Way back in the 1960s when I was silly enough to get three children before I got a washing machine, I used a fire-lit and eventually an electric copper to do the washing and I did the bulk of the washing in one day - and on a Monday. 60 plus years later I have a front loader washing machine and seem to wash almost everyday! Better go rescue that sheet and make the bed.