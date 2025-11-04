Previous
Tuesday - Music. Patiently waiting. by jeneurell
40 / 365

Tuesday - Music. Patiently waiting.

This lady, dressed in WWI nurses uniform, stood in the heat in front of the cenotaph for some time before she got her chance to sing and play her guitar. Taken at the 108th anniversary of the Charge of Beersheba at Woombye on 24th October.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture.
November 4th, 2025  
