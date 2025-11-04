Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Tuesday - Music. Patiently waiting.
This lady, dressed in WWI nurses uniform, stood in the heat in front of the cenotaph for some time before she got her chance to sing and play her guitar. Taken at the 108th anniversary of the Charge of Beersheba at Woombye on 24th October.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2282
photos
56
followers
75
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
1987
1988
1989
1990
39
1991
40
1992
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th October 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
celebration
,
canon5d
,
b2b-4
,
owo-8
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture.
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close