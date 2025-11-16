Sign up
Moments of Stillness
Our escape from the business of life is our caravan - a small Avan. The pics are from various trips over the years. For the MFPIAC-143 collage challenge for 'moments of stillness in a busy world'.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
photoshop
,
collage
,
mfpiac-143
narayani
ace
Nice collage - looks like some lovely holidays
November 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect collage!
November 16th, 2025
