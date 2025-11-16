Previous
Moments of Stillness by jeneurell
47 / 365

Moments of Stillness

Our escape from the business of life is our caravan - a small Avan. The pics are from various trips over the years. For the MFPIAC-143 collage challenge for 'moments of stillness in a busy world'.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice collage - looks like some lovely holidays
November 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfect collage!
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact