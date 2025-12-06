Previous
Mapleton Xmas by jeneurell
52 / 365

Mapleton Xmas

A collage from last Friday's Christmas events at the Mapleton State School. For the MFPIAC-144 Seasonal Festivities challenge.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Wylie ace
That looks like a fun event
December 7th, 2025  
Helen Sanderson
lovely compilation Jenny...thats a very happy deer!!
December 7th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@hrs The deer belongs to the MC and he turns up every year. The man playing the keyboard is well into his 90s and is part of the Mapleton Choir who also turn up every year.
December 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
December 7th, 2025  
