52 / 365
Mapleton Xmas
A collage from last Friday's Christmas events at the Mapleton State School. For the MFPIAC-144 Seasonal Festivities challenge.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
4
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2324
photos
59
followers
78
following
14% complete
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
52
53
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Challenges
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
xmas
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
,
mfpiac-144
Wylie
ace
That looks like a fun event
December 7th, 2025
Helen Sanderson
lovely compilation Jenny...thats a very happy deer!!
December 7th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@hrs
The deer belongs to the MC and he turns up every year. The man playing the keyboard is well into his 90s and is part of the Mapleton Choir who also turn up every year.
December 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
December 7th, 2025
