Previous
53 / 365
Christmas tree
This ICM was taken on my phone on the 'night' setting - something I hadn't tried before. It is much softer than what I usually get from the cameras and more grainier as well. The 'night' setting set the speed at 1/50th sec.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
icm
phonephoto
icm-16
Helen Sanderson
nice one!
December 7th, 2025
