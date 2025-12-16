Sign up
54 / 365
Fleur the Shield Maiden
A bust by Jane Caleo at Art Space, Montville. Shield maidens are legendary Norse female characters with war like demeanor.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
blackandwhite
art
sculpture
exhibition
niftyfifty
canon5d
sms9
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Striking Viking indeed!
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
The facial expression & warmth is beautiful. Beautifully done.
December 17th, 2025
