Fleur the Shield Maiden by jeneurell
54 / 365

Fleur the Shield Maiden

A bust by Jane Caleo at Art Space, Montville. Shield maidens are legendary Norse female characters with war like demeanor.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Striking Viking indeed!
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The facial expression & warmth is beautiful. Beautifully done.
December 17th, 2025  
