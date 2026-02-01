Sign up
55 / 365
Good job done
In case anyone is wondering - I did iron the teatowels. My first one for this years Flash of Red.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
31st January 2026 9:50am
Tags
blackandwhite
challenge
depthoffield
mapleton
24mm
canon5d
for2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Well executed
February 1st, 2026
