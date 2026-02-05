Sign up
The liquorice jar
I am rather fond of my liquorice jar - and try to not eat too much liquorice at the same time. I thought the white of the bunny top and the black of the liquorice was a good candidate for the contrast week of for2026 challenge.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
50mm
,
challenge
,
niftyfifty
,
canon5d
,
for2026
