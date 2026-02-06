Sign up
60 / 365
Contrast?
John was off to the shower and I nearly sat on his collection of items that reside in his pocket plus glasses and hearing aids - all lost in the pattern of the bedspread.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2383
photos
60
followers
73
following
16% complete
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
2058
58
2059
59
60
2060
61
2061
Tags
john
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
