Contrast?
Contrast?

John was off to the shower and I nearly sat on his collection of items that reside in his pocket plus glasses and hearing aids - all lost in the pattern of the bedspread.
6th February 2026

Jennifer Eurell

2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365.
