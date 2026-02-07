Previous
The jetty by jeneurell
The jetty

There is always something very enticing about a jetty. However I took this photo for FOR2026 for the contrast of the sharp architectural lines and shadows of the built environment in contrast to the softer portrayal of the canal.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Photo Details

