FOR2026 Shape: The paddleboard by jeneurell
63 / 365

FOR2026 Shape: The paddleboard

One thing my son is really enjoying about living on the canal is his paddle board. Normally he uses it rarely, but when he only has to go out the back door and walk down to the jetty he is up at 5.30 each morining going for a paddle.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

