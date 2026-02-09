Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
FOR2026 Shape: The paddleboard
One thing my son is really enjoying about living on the canal is his paddle board. Normally he uses it rarely, but when he only has to go out the back door and walk down to the jetty he is up at 5.30 each morining going for a paddle.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2387
photos
60
followers
73
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
60
2060
61
2061
2062
62
2063
63
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
blackandwhite
,
challenge
,
nikond800
,
24-120mm
,
for2026
narayani
ace
How wonderful!
February 9th, 2026
