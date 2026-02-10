Sign up
64 / 365
FOR2026 Shapes: Shapes in the shed
There is no end of photographic fodder in John's shed - especially if you start looking for shapes!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
challenge
,
24-70mm
,
canon5d
,
for2026
