FOR2026 Shape and composition: Ginger flower by jeneurell
FOR2026 Shape and composition: Ginger flower

The only flash of red in the garden today was the ginger flower - and it's almost past it's prime. The ginger plants have some wonderful flowers on them, but this is the only one I have - and maybe an escapee from the neighbours anyway. My Nikon Coolpix P900 does selective colour quite nicely - and easily. I had spent quite a bit of time this morning on a phone photo in Photoshop - then remembered the Coolpix! The flash of red isn't due until Valentines Day - but I've done it today to get the photo in the centre of my 365 calendar.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
