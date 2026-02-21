Sign up
Previous
75 / 365
FOR2026 Texture: leaf litter
The very coarse texture of the leaves and twigs comes out well in black and white. Taken at Wappa Dam.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
blackandwhite
texture
detritus
canon5d
for2026
wappadam
Diana
Wonderful textures and shapes.
February 21st, 2026
