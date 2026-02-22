Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
FOR2026 Tone and mood: The Banyan
Not sure what the little round bush is but it was nicely framed by the banyan. All very dark and I almost didn't bother to take a shot, but glad I did as it is rather moody and spooky.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
24-105mm
,
canon5d
,
for2026
,
wappadam
Boxplayer
ace
Seriously spooky and moody
February 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
February 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Very moody great b&w
February 22nd, 2026
