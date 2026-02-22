Previous
FOR2026 Tone and mood: The Banyan by jeneurell
FOR2026 Tone and mood: The Banyan

Not sure what the little round bush is but it was nicely framed by the banyan. All very dark and I almost didn't bother to take a shot, but glad I did as it is rather moody and spooky.
Jennifer Eurell

Boxplayer ace
Seriously spooky and moody
February 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
February 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Very moody great b&w
February 22nd, 2026  
