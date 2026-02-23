Previous
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Misty Montville by jeneurell
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Misty Montville

Montville is a few kilometres away from where I live. It is very much a tourist town which is nice enough on a sunny day, but a misty day gives another dimension to the town so you no longer feel that you are in Queensland.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

