77 / 365
FOR2026 Tone and mood: Misty Montville
Montville is a few kilometres away from where I live. It is very much a tourist town which is nice enough on a sunny day, but a misty day gives another dimension to the town so you no longer feel that you are in Queensland.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
challenge
,
phonephoto
,
montville
,
for2026
narayani
ace
Very atmospheric
February 23rd, 2026
